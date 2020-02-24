1 of 11 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × At Toy Fair 2020, embracing real life and aliens, too View Photos Baby Yoda and diverse Barbies are among the offerings at the huge show in New York. Caption Baby Yoda and diverse Barbies are among the offerings at the huge show in New York. Craig Barritt/AFP/Getty Images Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

You might be figuring out fun things to do on spring break, but thousands of people have gathered in New York this week to think about the fun you’ll have in December.

It’s the 117th annual Toy Fair New York, and the holidays are on the minds of the toy inventors, manufacturers and sellers who have gathered to show off and examine new toys and games.

What you will end up wanting for Christmas or Hanukkah is probably somewhere in the massive Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, home to the show put on by the Toy Association. But toy store owners have more than 100,000 items to examine in a space nearly as big as eight football fields.

How to choose? Well, they consider trends. One trend, according to the Toy Association, is bringing kids’ real-life experiences into the toy world. Mattel’s Fashionista line of Barbies, for example, aims to show current fashions and hairstyles on dolls with a wide range of body types and skin tones.

Adding water to toys is another trend, according to the association. A sprinkle of water can trigger a surprise, the idea behind last year’s popular Blume dolls. This year the company offers a new surprise with Petal Pets.

Characters from streaming media are also out in force. So if you’re obsessed with Baby Yoda from “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” find it you shall when it’s time to make your holiday wish list.

