Jacob Curran, 12, and his brother Matiwos, 8, of Washington, D.C., hit the beach in Ocean City, Maryland. They went body surfing, played catch and dug holes in the sand. Family photo

Bring KidsPost with you wherever you go this summer.

KidsPost readers took out their passports and brushed up on their foreign languages to take us abroad this week.

Summer Whitney of Severna Park, Maryland, traveled to France and visited ­Arromanches-les-Bains (AH-roh-MONSH-lay-BAH) to experience the lessons of her history class firsthand. The village is where Allied forces landed in World War II to battle Axis powers on June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day.

Emily Tracy of Bethesda, Maryland, took us all over Italy to the cities of Rome, Sorrento and Venice. She loved St. Mark’s Square, which is the central hub of the city and home to the famous St. Mark’s Basilica.

Although they didn’t cross the Atlantic Ocean, Clare and Steve Romano of Cascades, Virginia, loved their trip to Canada. The siblings visited Toronto, Ontario, and enjoyed a Blue ­Jays baseball game. They also visited the CN Tower, which is the third-tallest tower in the world.

Would you like to see pictures of your summer adventures featured in KidsPost?

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

●Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

●Get someone to take a photo or two of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Then fill out the submission form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost17 and attach your photo or photos. Or mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Include the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love to hear from you about what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only once, and the photos must have been taken after May 22, 2017. Entries are due by August 30.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.