Trea Turner’s troubles — arising from tweets he posted in 2011 and 2012 that contained racially insensitive language as well as material that made fun of gay people — are a reminder that someone who is good at a sport is not automatically a hero. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Trea Turner, shortstop for the Washington Nationals, became the most recent Major League Baseball (MLB) player to get into trouble for his Twitter account. Turner posted tweets when he was in college in 2011 and 2012 that contained racially insensitive language as well as material that made fun of gay people.

MLB pitchers Sean Newcomb of the Atlanta Braves and Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers posted similar tweets when they were younger.

All the players have apologized for their mean-spirited tweets. Turner said, “There are no excuses for my insensitive and offensive language on Twitter.”

Some fans have excused the players, saying they were young when they posted the tweets. Hader even received a standing ovation when he entered his first game in Milwaukee after the tweets were revealed.

I’m not so sure that was the right reaction. Kids learn the difference between right and wrong at a young age. All these players were at least in their late teens when they posted the tweets. They were old enough to know better.

There are some important lessons, however, that kids can learn from Turner’s mistakes.

Long ago, I had a grade-school teacher who said, “Tell me who your friends are, and I will tell you who you are.” She was trying to warn us that people often become like their friends, so be careful when you choose them.

Remember, Turner was trading those tweets with his friends and teammates. It had probably become okay within that group to make fun of minorities and gay people. These comments may not have seemed bad to that group at the time, but they were clearly wrong years later when other people saw them.

This happens all the time. Families, teams or other groups may accept or encourage bad behavior — mean jokes, bullying or even taking drugs. The bad behavior happens so often that it becomes normal among the people in the group.

We all like to think we’re strong enough to stand up to our friends and do the right thing. But kids — and adults — tend to go along with the group. That’s why it’s important to choose your friends carefully. Hang out with good people who are doing the right things.

People often speak of athletes as heroes, but Turner’s troubles are a reminder that someone who is good at a sport is not automatically a hero. Turner can hit, field and run with the best, but he still posted some nasty stuff on Twitter. He was hardly a hero for doing that.

[Are sports stars heroes?]

So do Turner’s tweets make him a bad person? No, people can always change and become better.

But Turner will have to prove, by the way he acts to everyone, that he has changed from the teenager who posted all that stuff on Twitter. If he can do that, he will be a real hero.

Read more Score columns:

Love baseball? Love trivia? You need to see this exhibit.

Lou Gehrig got a bad break, but he was still baseball’s “luckiest man”

Playing one sport year round isn’t smart, even for kids who want to go pro