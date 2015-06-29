

Catherine Sauri, left, and Katarina Phucas, both 9, pour peach puree into molds as they make Yogurt-Peach Ice Pops. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

This article was first published in June 2015.

Homemade ice pops were popular even when your parents were kids. They probably used ice cube trays, but now there are molds shaped like stars, rockets and even cartoon characters. And today’s recipes are more interesting (and tasty) than freezing orange juice or lemonade. We found one in “Best 100 Juices for Kids” by Jessica Fisher that is fruity and creamy. We made our ice pops with peaches, but you might also try this recipe with your favorite berries. Either way, they are a colorful, easy-to-make treat for a hot summer day.



Use ripe peaches to make these Yogurt-Peach Ice Pops; you’ll have a cool, tasty treat in less than an hour and a half. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Yogurt-Peach Ice Pops

Be sure to use ripe peaches.

You’ll have some leftover honey syrup, which can be used to sweeten lemonade or iced tea. It can be refrigerated in an airtight container for several months.

Tools: Saucepan, slotted spoon, sharp knife, cutting board, two bowls, blender or food processor, 1/4- cup ice pop molds

Hands-on time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Makes: 10 pops

The ice pops can be frozen for up to several months.

Ingredients

For the honey syrup

1 cup honey

1 cup water

For the pops

2 ripe peaches

1/2 lemon

1/2 cup plain regular or low-fat yogurt

1 tablespoon honey



Squeeze the juice from one half of a lemon into a bowl, and make sure to remove any seeds that fall. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

After removing the skins from the peaches, slice them in half and put them in a food processor or blender. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Steps

● For the honey syrup: Combine the honey and water in a small saucepan over medium heat; cook for about 5 minutes, stirring until the honey has dissolved and the mixture is barely bubbling at the edges. Let it cool, then transfer to a container with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate until ready to use.

● For the pops: Fill a bowl with ice cubes and cold water.

● Bring a saucepan full of water to a boil over high heat. Use a small, sharp knife to carefully score a large “X” at the bottom of each peach, then gently drop them into the water; wait 20 to 30 seconds, then use a slotted spoon to transfer the fruit to the ice-water bath. Wait 10 seconds, then drain. You should be able to peel away the loosened peach skins (or you can use a table knife to complete the job).

● Cut the peaches in half; discard the pits.

● Cup your hand over a small bowl, then squeeze the juice of the 1/2 lemon into your hand; it will act like a strainer and catch the seeds, while the juice falls into the bowl. Throw away the seeds.

● Combine the peeled peach halves, 3/4 cup of the chilled honey syrup and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice in a blender or food processor; blend or puree until smooth. (If there’s any leftover lemon juice, save it for another use.)

● Stir together the yogurt and honey in a small bowl.

● Pour the peach puree into each ice-pop mold, filling them about one-third full. Carefully spoon some of the yogurt mixture into each ice-pop mold, creating a second layer. Give the remaining peach puree a stir, then divide it among the molds, creating a third layer in each one.

● Insert the sticks or handles; freeze for 1 hour or until firm. To serve, you may need to hold the bottom of the molds under warm running water for a few seconds to loosen the pops.

Nutrition | Per pop (using low-fat yogurt): 70 calories, 1 g protein, 17 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 10 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 16 g sugar

Recipe tested by Toni L. Sandys; e-mail questions to food@washpost.com.