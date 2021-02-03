A third tree, found in the Stanislaus National Forest, checks in sixth on the all-time list at 253 feet, 2 inches.

The largest of the three measures 10½ feet in diameter 4½ feet above the ground — a universal measurement known as diameter breadth height.

Taylor, a longtime partner of the Sugar Pine Foundation in South Lake Tahoe, and partner Duncan Kennedy hiked to the trees based on satellite sensing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Geological Survey. The nonprofit supports his exploration as it works to combat the effects of bark beetles and blister rust in Western forests. The discoveries help scientists learn more about the species.

Taylor said the tallest sugar pines he has found tend to be on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada and up into Oregon, where there isn’t as much snow. He doesn’t like to give the exact location of the trees out of fear that the public will “love them to death.”

“For me, it’s like a new frontier, but it’s also a treasure hunt,” Taylor said.

Taylor also was responsible for finding the tallest sugar pine in 2015, the Tioga Tower, measuring 273 feet, 8.9 inches. In 2006, he co-discovered the tallest known living tree on Earth, the Hyperion, a Coast Redwood in Redwood National Park that since has grown to 381 feet.

Taylor is a lidar specialist, which stands for light detection and ranging. According to NOAA, lidar “is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges (variable distances) to the Earth.”

Kennedy is majoring in environmental studies at University of Nevada, Reno and has been helping Taylor since he was 13 years old.

“Given that we know the climate is changing, what can we learn from these trees that have been around for literally hundreds of years, about previous such shifts in the air temperature or the water cycle, or any other information we need to know?” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said standing below these trees is incredible.

“On one hand, there’s a definite sense of accomplishment there. You’ve found a tree that probably hasn’t been seen by human eyes in a very, very, very long time, if ever,” Kennedy said. “But on the other hand, you’re just still humbled by how big that tree is, how long you can feel it’s been there, how it’s been there through storms and fires and generations upon generations.”