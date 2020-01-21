

President Trump delivers the opening remarks at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland. Climate change was a main focus of the meeting of political and business leaders. Trump’s speech was mostly about the strength of the U.S. economy. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump said Tuesday that he’s led a “spectacular” turnaround of the U.S. economy and urged the world to invest in the United States. However, he had less to say about climate change issues that are a focus of this year’s gathering of top business and political leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

“Today I’m proud to declare the United States is in the midst of an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen before,” Trump said.

Climate issues are a main theme at the forum, but Trump referred to the topic in his speech only when he announced the United States would join a World Economic Forum initiative to plant 1 trillion trees worldwide. Afterward, in an apparent reference to those who warn about climate change, Trump said the world must reject the “perennial prophets of doom.”

Earth just finished its hottest decade on record with the five last years as the five hottest years on record, according to U.S. and other science agencies. Scientists repeatedly point to more extreme weather as a problem worsened by human-caused climate change. There have been 44 weather and climate disasters in the United States that caused at least $1 billion in damage since 2017, killing 3,569 people, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, center, attends the Trump’s speech Tuesday. She has said that world leaders and business leaders aren’t working hard enough to tackle climate change. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Late last year, the Trump administration began pulling the United States out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement under which nearly 200 nations set goals to lower emissions of heat-trapping gasses that lead to climate change. Trump has called the Paris accord an unfair economic burden to the U.S. economy.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said world and business leaders aren’t taking the threat of global warming seriously.

“Planting trees is good, of course, but it’s nowhere near enough,” Greta said.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz criticized Trump for failing to address the climate emergency beyond a commitment that the U.S. will join the trillion trees initiative.

“He managed to say absolutely zero on climate change,” Stiglitz said. “Meanwhile we’re going to roast.”

