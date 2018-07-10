

Brett Kavanaugh, center, and Vice President Pence, right, meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. President Trump nominated Kavanaugh on Monday night to fill the Supreme Court vacancy of retiring Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. (Chip Somodevilla/Bloomberg)

President Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court on Monday night, and the conservative judge spent part of Tuesday visiting top U.S. Senate Republicans, seeking to build support for his confirmation.

Top Senate Democrat Charles E. Schumer vowed an all-out battle against Kavanaugh, but senators in his party cannot block Kavanaugh’s confirmation if all the Republicans support him. Trump’s fellow Republicans hold a 51-49 Senate majority, leaving them little room for error.

Kavanaugh, 53, was nominated to replace retiring conservative Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, 81. Although Kennedy was appointed by a Republican president, Ronald Reagan, he sometimes sided with more liberal justices in his 30 years on the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh, who serves on the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, is expected to be less receptive to abortion and gay rights than Kennedy was. He also has taken an expansive view of presidential power and has favored limits on investigating the president. Senators will be able to read his roughly 300 opinions as a judge, several law journal articles and frequent public speeches.

He is also known by many in the D.C. area. He was born in Washington and grew up in Bethesda, Maryland.



Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, second right, speaks as fellow Democratic senators, from left, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Mazie Hirono listen during a news conference Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol. The senators said that they oppose Kavanaugh and that he is a potential threat to the Russia investigation. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

At the White House on Monday night, Kavanaugh pledged to preserve the Constitution and said that “a judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law. A judge must interpret the Constitution as written.”

Like Trump’s first nominee last year, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, Kavanaugh would be a young addition who could help remake the court for decades. Justices on the nine-member court are appointed for life. But some, like Kennedy, choose to retire.

The Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November’s midterm elections.

