The turtles are treated for life-threatening conditions, including pneumonia and dehydration, a result of days or weeks of hypothermia (dangerously low body temperature) and the inability to feed.
“Early in the season, we typically see the smaller Kemp’s ridley and green turtles. The larger loggerhead turtles will start to wash ashore in December, though we saw our first loggerhead of the season on Thanksgiving Day,” said Charles Innis, the aquarium’s director of animal health.
The turtles get trapped in Cape Cod Bay as temperatures drop and wind patterns change, and they quickly become hypothermic. The stranding season started later this year because water in the bay was warmer than usual.
The turtles are assessed and treated in Massachusetts, a process that can take weeks or months, before they are transferred to Southern states for rehabilitation and eventual release into the ocean.
