

Spencer Park, left, and Alden Humphrey re-create an 1826 Arlington duel with Nerf toys.(Photo from H.K. Park)

First, Spencer Park learned all the rap songs in the hit musical “Hamilton.”

Then he read more about ­Alexander Hamilton, the ­orphaned Caribbean immigrant who ­became a top aide to George Washington during the American Revolution, an ­architect of the Constitution and founder of our national banking system.

Eventually, Spencer’s family saw the musical in Chicago. When his dad suggested he write a kids’ book about Hamilton, the Arlington 9-year-old thought it was “a pretty cool idea” because “he was such an amazing man.”

The result is “District of Hamilton,” a colorful 50-page guide co-authored by Spencer’s buddy Alden Humphrey, 8. The book is coming out now because the musical will begin a three-month run June 12 at the Kennedy Center. Tickets can be hard to get, but you can still be part of the Hamilton hubbub by doing what Spencer and Alden did: Listen and read.



Spencer and Alden wrote the history and travel book "District of Hamilton." (Photo from H.K. Park)

Public libraries have kid-friendly Hamilton books, and some also have the music. Spencer and Alden are donating copies of their book to the Arlington County public library system; everyone else will need to go to Amazon.com or the Kennedy Center bookstore to get one. Note: Always ask a parent before going online. (Find other Hamilton-related activities at right.)

“District of Hamilton” isn’t limited to his life, or even the District of Columbia. Hamilton never lived here; New York City was his home. But Alden and Spencer spent five months visiting sites across the region with ties not just to Hamilton and his wife, Eliza, but also to Presidents Washington and Thomas Jefferson, the Marquis de Lafayette and Vice President Aaron Burr. All have key roles in the musical — especially Burr, who ended Hamilton’s life in a duel in 1804.

Spencer and Alden both said the most fun they had was reenacting an 1826 duel fought in Arlington by two other leading political figures. No one was hurt in that duel, however — which is also how Alden and Spencer’s re-creation with Nerf toys ended, we are happy to report.

Alden liked visiting Jefferson’s Virginia home, Monticello, with its eight-sided dome (shown on the back of most nickels). “District of Hamilton” also takes readers to the National Archives, Capitol Hill, the Treasury and State departments, Eliza Hamilton’s church, the Yorktown battlefield and many other places.

The authors are pictured on every page, often in costume. And “Alex,” a hip, ­cartoonish Hamilton, gives snappy ­comments, such as when he calls himself “a handsome devil” in a painting from the early 19th century.



To write their book about Hamilton-related places to visit in the Washington region, they visited sites such as George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate. (Photo from H.K. Park)

All of that would be enough, but there’s a bonus to blow us all away: The book has a treasure hunt with a prize if you answer seven questions correctly. And two D.C. restaurants are offering free doughnuts or dessert for kids who stop by with the book. Take a break and visit the restaurant room where it happens.