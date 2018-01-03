Democrat Doug Jones takes the oath of office as a senator representing Alabama, one of the most conservative states. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Two new Democratic senators were sworn into office Wednesday, making the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate more narrow.

Vice President Pence administered the oath of office to Doug Jones from Alabama and Tina Smith from Minnesota.

Jones is the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in 25 years. His victory gave the Democrats 49 seats. Republicans now have 51.

Smith, the former lieutenant governor of Minnesota, was appointed to replace Al Franken after the Democrat resigned. The 59-year-old becomes the 22nd woman serving in the Senate, a record number.

Jones, 63, who narrowly won, will represent one of the nation’s most conservative states. He is stressing his desire to work with both parties.

“There are a lot of people who didn’t vote for me, and I hope they will keep an open mind because I am going to try to be the best senator I can for the state . . . and not just one particular group or philosophy,” Jones said.

— Associated Press

