The turtle originally came from a nest in West Barnstable, Massachusetts, that researchers determined was in a hazardous location and needed to be moved. After hatching, turtles in what are called “head start” nests are sent to different care centers to be monitored before their release in the spring, the Cape Cod Times reported.
Center veterinarian Priya Patel and other staff members will monitor the turtle, which they nicknamed Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen after the twin celebrities. The staff is hoping to perform a CT scan to learn more about its circulatory system through 3-D imagery.
With beavers in the suburbs, park officials look to balance needs of humans and ‘nature’s engineers’
To our commenters
A reminder from the KidsPost team: Our stories are geared to 7- to 13-year-olds. We welcome discussion from readers of all ages, but please follow our community rules and make comments appropriate for that age group.