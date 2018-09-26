A reptile expert said two-headed snakes are very rare because they don’t live very long. (Wildlife Center of Virginia/AP)

A wildlife and conservation research hospital says a two-headed snake recently found in Woodbridge, Virginia, may be sent to an educational facility.

The Eastern copperhead was found by a woman in her backyard on September 16. The Wildlife Center of Virginia says a state herpetologist, a scientist who studies reptiles and amphibians, brought the snake to the hospital last Thursday for an examination.

A hospital news release says the two heads were found to have two tracheas (windpipes that connect to the lungs for breathing) and two esophagi (canals that connect the throat to the stomach). They share one heart and one set of lungs.

State biologists believe both heads are capable of biting and distributing venom, the Charlotte Observer reported.

State herpetologist J.D. Kleopfer said in a Facebook post that two-headed snakes are rare because “they just don’t live that long.”

He says he hopes to donate the snake to a zoo.

