The 10 finalists in the 2017 National Geographic Bee held in Washington. Anish Susarla, bottom left, and Max Garon, bottom center, are both from the D.C. area. (Mark Thiessen/National Geographic)

Two D.C.-area students are among the 10 finalists at the 29th National Geographic Bee, which is being held this week in Washington.

Max Garon, a seventh-grader at Sidwell Friends, is representing the District for the second year in a row.

“I was surprised to make it this far,” Max told KidsPost. “I guess I prepared better than last year.”

Anish Susarla, a sixth-grader at Belmont Ridge Middle School in Leesburg, Virginia, will also compete in the finals.

The top prize is a $50,000 college scholarship and a trip to the Galapagos Islands. The second-place winner will receive $25,000; third-place winner, $10,000.

The Washington area has had only one winner since 1989: Akhil Rekulapelli of Dulles, Virginia, was the 2014 champ.

Max and Anish were among the 54 state finalists who gathered Sunday and Monday for preliminary rounds, which included a written test and 10 rounds of oral questions.

The winner will be decided Wednesday, and the finals will be broadcast Friday at 8 p.m. on the National Geographic Channel.