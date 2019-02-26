

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, waves after arriving by train in Dong Dang, Vietnam, and U.S. President Donald Trump waves after arriving on Air Force One at Noi Bai International Airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Trump and Kim are to meet Wednesday in their second summit to discuss North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. (Minh Hoang and Susan Walsh/AP photos)

After long journeys to Vietnam, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are in place for their second summit to address perhaps the world’s biggest security challenge: Kim’s pursuit of a nuclear program that’s on the verge of threatening targets around the planet.

Although many experts doubt that Kim will give up the nuclear weapons he probably sees as his best guarantee of continued rule, there was excitement among many in Hanoi as the final preparations were made for the meeting.

The two leaders are to meet over two days, first at dinner Wednesday followed by meetings Thursday.

Trump arrived late Tuesday on Air Force One. The route to his hotel was decorated with American, North Korean and Vietnamese flags, and adults and children peered out upper-floor windows holding up cellphones to capture Trump’s arrival.

Kim took a nearly 70-hour train ride through southern China and then traveled from a Vietnamese border town in his limousine.

In Hanoi, soldiers, police and international journalists filled the streets outside his hotel, and hundreds of eager citizens stood behind barricades hoping to see the North Korean leader.

The leaders first met last June in Singapore, a summit that was more about handshakes and photographs than enforceable agreements for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Trump laid out ultimate goals for both the United States and Kim in an appearance before the nation’s governors Monday in Washington: “We want denuclearization, and I think he’ll have a country that will set a lot of records for speed in terms of an economy.”



A crowd waits to see Trump’s arrival Tuesday at his hotel in Hanoi. Trump and Kim are scheduled to have a private dinner and meeting Wednesday. (Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Trump has praised North Korea for stopping missile tests, and he has appeared to ease up on demanding a timeline for disarmament. Kim is seeking relief from crushing U.S. economic sanctions, such as trade restrictions.

Even as he tamped down expectations that he’ll achieve big strides toward denuclearization, Trump was still eager to claim a victory to minimize the political troubles he faces at home.

That eagerness for a victory, however, has caused worries across world capitals about what Trump might be willing to give up to get a win. There’s less mystery about his North Korean counterpart: Survival of the Kim regime is the primary concern.

Trump was the driving force behind this week’s summit, aiming to re-create the global spectacle of his first meeting with Kim.

Four main goals emerged from the first Trump-Kim summit: establishing new relations between the nations, building a new peace on the entire Korean Peninsula, completing denuclearization of the peninsula and recovering remains from U.S. prisoners -of-war and those missing in action during the Korean War.

While some remains have been returned to the United States, little has been achieved on the other points. Korean and American negotiators have not settled on either the parameters of denuclearization or a timetable for the removal of both Korean weapons and American sanctions.

“I’m not in a rush. I don’t want to rush anybody. I just don’t want testing. As long as there’s no testing, we’re happy,” Trump told the governors.

