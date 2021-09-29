The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) rule under the Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits swimming with or getting within 50 yards of spinner dolphins that are within two nautical miles of the shores of the main Hawaiian Islands. (A nautical mile is .15 longer than a mile on land.) The rule applies to boats, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, drones or other objects.
NOAA also is proposing a regulation that would prohibit entering certain areas between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. in parts of the Big Island and Maui that are considered essential daytime habitats for spinner dolphins.
Spinner dolphins hunt in offshore waters at night. During the day, they use areas close to shore to socialize, nurture their young, hide from predators and rest in preparation for nightly hunting.
Hawaii’s spinner dolphins get their name from their habit of leaping in the air and spinning around. Some scientists say such behavior is not always playfulness and can instead be an attempt to alert others to danger.
— Associated Press