Members of an Afghan team that was denied entry into the United States work on their robots. (Mohammad Shoib/Reuters)

The United States has denied two teen robotics teams visas to attend an international robot-building competition this month in Washington.

A First Global team from the West African nation of Gambia announced Tuesday that its five members were denied entry to the United States for the event, which begins July 16.

The teens found the rejection “very disheartening,” said team leader Mucktarr M.Y. Darboe.

Darboe said the students were not given a reason for the denials, and he called the decision “disappointing and unfair.” The team has reapplied and has interviews this week, he said.

An all-female team from Afghanistan also was denied visas. The team’s robot, however, was allowed entry.

“No one knows about the future, but . . . we did our best and we hope that our robot could get a position along other robots from other countries,” said team member Fatemah Qaderyan.

Gambia team member Fatoumata Ceesay, 17, said she hopes their second interview will get them to the United States, but she was not optimistic.

“It’s very disappointing knowing that we are the only two countries that aren’t going to take part in the competition,” she said. “It would be an experience to see and discover other robots and ask questions and exchange ideas with others. It’s more than 160 countries, so we’d have the chance to mingle.”

First Global, an American nonprofit group, invited a team from each country to the event.