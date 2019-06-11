

United States' forward Alex Morgan, left, vies for the ball with Thailand’s defender Kanjanaporn Saenkhun during a World Cup group-stage match in Reims, France. The U.S. team, ranked Number 1, beat Thailand, 13-0. (Thomas Samson/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan tied a World Cup record with five goals as the defending champion U.S. national team opened the Women’s World Cup with a record-breaking 13-0 rout of Thailand on Tuesday night.

Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle each added a pair of goals for the United States, which broke the record for goals and margin of victory in a World Cup game. Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also scored. The previous record margin was Germany’s 11-0 victory over Argentina in 2007.

Morgan tied Michelle Akers’ record for World Cup goals, set in the quarterfinals against Chinese Taipei in 1991.

“We really just came into the game really wanting to showcase ourselves,” Morgan said. “Every goal matters in this tournament, and that’s what we were working on.”

The two teams were the last to kickoff in the group stage for the month-long tournament. Hosts France opened the World Cup before a sellout crowd in Paris on Friday night with a 4-0 victory over South Korea.

Ranked Number 1 in the world, the Americans had dropped only one match in their previous 38, a loss to France in Le Havre in January. The team is 7-1-2 overall this year, with six straight wins going into the World Cup and its seven scorers against Thailand set a record for most in a Women’s World Cup game.



Morgan, center, is congratulated by teammates, from left, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Carli Lloyd after scoring her fifth goal during the game. She tied a World Cup record for most goals in a game set by Michelle Akers in 1991. (Francois Mori/AP)

The last time the Americans played on the world’s biggest stage, Lloyd had a hat trick in the first 16 minutes and the United States beat Japan 5-2 in Canada for the trophy.

The United States pounced early against Thailand, too, on Morgan’s header in the 13th minute off Kelley O’Hara’s precisely placed cross. Mewis, Lavelle and Horan were all making their World Cup debuts.

Thailand, ranked Number 34 in the world, was clearly outmatched even though the team has shown progress on the world stage. Making its World Cup debut in 2015 four years ago, Thailand finished third in its group but earned its first win, a 3-2 victory over Ivory Coast.

At the final whistle, Lloyd and Christian Press were seen consoling the Thailand goalkeeper. Morgan put her arm around an opponent, who was wiping away tears on the pitch moments after the final whistle.

The World Cup comes at a time that female players across the globe are seeking better treatment and pay. The U.S. national team has long championed equal rights, and players together filed a lawsuit earlier this year that alleges discrimination by the U.S. Soccer Federation. They are seeking pay equal to that of the men’s national team.

The players say the lawsuit is on hold while they’re in France.

Morgan, U.S. Soccer’s 2018 Player of the Year, has 106 international goals. Playing in her third World Cup, she was named player of the match.

The United States is one of just four teams to win a World Cup since the tournament started in 1991, joining Germany, Japan and Norway. The Americans have the most titles.

Up next for the United States is World Cup newcomer Chile on Sunday in Paris.

