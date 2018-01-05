

Clockwise from left: The Lorax at the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum; a man working in a waterway that provides a secret ingredient used at major league baseball games; a competitor at the Montgomery County Fair; and a carving on Washington National Cathedral. (Clockwise from left: Springfield Museums; Coke Whitworth/AP; Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA; Kitson Jazynka)

Last year seemed to produce news stories each bigger than the one before. We tried our best with the annual KidsPost News Quiz to keep up with the most interesting stories we wrote last year.

Our questions required knowing (or finding) historical facts, such as which flag was designed by a boy, and sports trivia about a substance applied to major league baseballs.

Of the whiz kids who answered all 10 questions correctly, we randomly chose Veda Kalidindi of McLean, Virginia, as the winner.

Veda is an eighth-grader at Cooper Middle School, and she loves reading KidsPost because of the wide variety of topics. She also loves sharing the facts she learns with her parents and older sister.

Veda and her family will receive four tickets to “The Princess & the Pauper — A Bollywood Tale,” a production of Imagination Stage in Bethesda, Maryland. She will also receive a KidsPost T-shirt, books and other goodies.

Winner Veda Kalidindi, 13, of McLean, Virginia. (Family photo)

Here are the questions and answers:

1. Eli Hoffenberg, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, competed on the game show “Chopped Junior” this year. What was the secret ingredient in his entree basket?

D. Lemon meringue pie

2. What percentage of U.S. citizens can trace their family history back to an immigrant who went through Ellis Island?

B. 40 percent

3. The GOES-16 satellite is in space to give scientists more information about what natural events on Earth?

D. All of the above (that’s hurricanes, wind speeds and lightning strikes)

4. This natural substance, taken from a town in New Jersey, is legally applied to baseballs before every game to help pitchers grip the ball.

B. Mud

5. Which of these books was not featured in the 2017 KidsPost Summer Book Club?

D. “The Whiz Mob and the Grenadine Kid”

6. In 2017, what famous children’s writer had a museum dedicated to their work open in their home town of Springfield, Massachusetts?

C. Dr. Seuss

7. What building can you visit in Washington, D.C., that sits 676 feet above sea level and has sights such as stained-glass windows, gargoyles and Darth Vader?

B. Washington National Cathedral

8. Kids like 14-year-old Mackenzie “Cookie” McGaha and others compete at the Maryland State Fair to show off this prized animal.

A. Pig

9. In 1927, a 13-year-old boy’s design won the contest to be what soon-to-be-state’s flag?

A. Alaska

10. What is the chemical associated with turkey that is commonly thought to make you sleepy after a Thanksgiving feast?

C. Tryptophan