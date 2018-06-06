

Ray Shuck, 95, who was a paratrooper on D-Day, salutes a memorial cross in the cemetery in Ranville, France, on June 5. Only a handful of D-Day survivors returned this year to Normandy, where U.S., British, French and Canadian troops stormed the beaches on June 6, 1944, during World War II. The invasion was a blow to Nazi Germany. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Families of fallen soldiers and shrinking numbers of veterans of the D-Day invasion gathered on the Normandy shore Wednesday to mark 74 years since the massive military operation that helped change the course of World War II.

Gusts of wind blew through a heavy mist as relatives and others paid respects at the American military cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer, above the sandy expanse known as Omaha Beach.

Ceremonies have been held this week at memorial sites along the cliffs and beaches where Allied forces landed in France, which was then occupied by Nazi Germany.

Thousands of U.S., British, Canadian and French troops launched a naval, air and land assault as dawn was breaking on June 6, 1944. The invasion weakened the Nazis’ hold on Western Europe after they had suffered a punishing defeat the year before in Stalingrad, Russia.



Vera Hay, 96, right, who reached Normandy soon after D-Day while serving in a British nursing unit, speaks with Major Liz Hulley of the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps at Pegasus Bridge in France. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

American tourists were among those visiting the memorial sites Wednesday, mingling with families of victims of the Battle of Normandy who are buried in cemeteries in the region.

This year’s commemorations were relatively low-key, while bigger events are planned for the 75th anniversary next year.

— Associated Press

Read more from KidsPost:

Europe: 100 years of war and transformation

Heroic dog honored 75 years after saving lives of U.S. soldiers

African Americans fought for the right to serve their country