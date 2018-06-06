Families of fallen soldiers and shrinking numbers of veterans of the D-Day invasion gathered on the Normandy shore Wednesday to mark 74 years since the massive military operation that helped change the course of World War II.
Gusts of wind blew through a heavy mist as relatives and others paid respects at the American military cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer, above the sandy expanse known as Omaha Beach.
Ceremonies have been held this week at memorial sites along the cliffs and beaches where Allied forces landed in France, which was then occupied by Nazi Germany.
Thousands of U.S., British, Canadian and French troops launched a naval, air and land assault as dawn was breaking on June 6, 1944. The invasion weakened the Nazis’ hold on Western Europe after they had suffered a punishing defeat the year before in Stalingrad, Russia.
American tourists were among those visiting the memorial sites Wednesday, mingling with families of victims of the Battle of Normandy who are buried in cemeteries in the region.
This year’s commemorations were relatively low-key, while bigger events are planned for the 75th anniversary next year.
