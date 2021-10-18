Canary Islands President Ángel Víctor Torres said scientists monitoring the eruption that began September 19 have seen no indications that the eruption will stop soon, as rivers of lava flow slowly toward the sea.
“We are at the mercy of the volcano,” Torres told reporters. “It’s the only one who can decide when this ends.”
About 7,000 people have had to leave their homes.
The volcano has produced a constant rumble and roar, with dozens of minor earthquakes most days, and has covered a wide area with volcanic ash. The ash plume is several miles high.
Airlines have sporadically canceled flights to the islands, including 56 flights over Saturday and Sunday, due to the ash.
The latest satellite imagery showed the molten rock has covered almost 1,900 acres, most of it countryside and farmland.
Almost 37 miles of roads have also been ruined.
The island’s income is mainly from tourism and banana plantations. The government has pledged millions of dollars to help rebuild.
— Associated Press
