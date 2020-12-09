Westbrook is clearly a better player than Wall. That’s probably why the Wizards also had to give the Rockets a draft pick as part of the trade.

Westbrook is a nine-time NBA all-star. He averaged a “triple double” in three seasons of his 12-year career. That means in those three seasons, Westbrook’s average in three categories — points, rebounds and assists — was at least 10 (double digits). No one in the history of the NBA has done that.

During the 2016-2017 season, Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

But Westbrook isn’t perfect. In the past few seasons, the NBA has become a shooter’s league with players tossing up lots of three-point shots. Westbrook is not a good three-point shooter. In five of the past six seasons, Westbrook scored on less than 30 percent of his long shots. A top three-point shooter, such as the Wizards’ Davis Bertans, sinks more than 40 percent of those shots.

In addition, Westbrook is not a strong defender and tends to dominate the ball too much on offense.

Still, Westbrook is an elite player who, even at age 32, has what coaches call a great “motor.” That means he plays hard and brings great energy to each practice and game.

That’s something young athletes can watch and try to copy. Sometimes you can’t control the outcome of the game, but you can always control your effort. So like Westbrook, make a habit of playing hard all the time.

Of course, Wall is no slouch. He is a five-time all-star who led the Wizards to the playoffs several times. But Wall has had serious leg injuries in the past three seasons. There is a chance that Wall will not be the same lightning-quick player he was when he plays for Houston.

The key to the trade will be how Westbrook fits in with the other Wizards players. Westbrook and guard Bradley Beal, who scored more than 30 points a game last season, should give Washington an outstanding backcourt. That is if they learn to share the ball and play together.

Finally, Westbrook will have to give some of the younger Wizards — frontcourt players such as Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and rookie Deni Avdija — a chance to shine and develop.