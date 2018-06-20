Parker Davis, left, of Silver Spring, Maryland, trains recently with indoor skydiving instructor Thomas Moskal at iFly Montgomery. Eleven-year-old Parker “soaks up new moves like a sponge,” says Michael “Gator” Husemann, another instructor. (Jenny Wall)

It’s summer and a good time to try a new sport. How about flying?

Seriously, there are now two places nearby where kids (and adults) can get the sensation of skydiving without jumping out of an airplane. A company called iFly operates a center in Loudoun County, Virginia, and last month opened a second in Montgomery County, Maryland.

If you go to an iFly center, you will step into a big, hard plastic tube or tunnel. Four huge fans — “big enough to drive a car through,” as iFly Montgomery General Manager Kathryn Eckert said — blow air up from the bottom of the tunnel fast enough to keep you floating.

The folks at iFly can adjust the speed of the air depending on the size of the flier. It takes a wind speed of around 70 miles per hour to keep an average kid afloat.

It sounds dangerous, but don’t worry, body flying is safe. You wear a helmet and special bodysuit. Trained instructors at iFly teach you all about flying and the proper body position: chin up, arms out, legs bent slightly.

If you fall, you just drop onto a strong but flexible net. You hover only about five or six feet above the net, and an instructor is always with you.



Parker attends a recent indoor skydiving competition in Virginia Beach. (iFly)

Body flying is getting so popular that there are competitions to see who is the best at the new sport.

One body flying star is Parker Davis, an 11-year-old boy who just finished fifth grade at Cloverly Elementary in Silver Spring. In May, Parker won the freestyle championship at the U.S. National Indoor Skydiving competition at iFly in Virginia Beach against kids ages 16 and younger.

Believe me, when Parker competes he doesn’t just float above the net like a beginner. Parker flies up to the top of the tunnel and comes swooping down like a hawk, pulling up just before he hits the net.

He can float upside down and spin his legs like a human helicopter. In an iFly tunnel, Parker can fly like a superhero. I got dizzy just watching him.

In competitions, Parker is judged on a scale of 1.0 to 10.0 on the style and difficulty of his flying moves. The fliers are judged even on how they enter and leave the tunnel.

Parker practices about once a week at an iFly center. Michael “Gator” Husemann, an iFly Montgomery instructor, said Parker is a “fast learner” who “soaks up new moves like a sponge.”

It may help that he is a bit of a daredevil. When Parker is not flying, he competes in motocross races. Parker told me racing mini-motorcycles at 50 miles per hour is “scarier than flying.”

So are you looking for something different to do this summer?

Try flying.

