

(Illustration by Siena Cihlar, 11, Gaithersburg, Maryland.)

It finally feels like fall — at least for the moment. So while you’re enjoying cooler temperatures and autumn colors, we have a favor to ask. Think of an interesting fall outdoor scene and draw us a picture of it. We include kid-drawn weather artwork Monday through Thursday in our print edition and all the time in our gallery on kidspost.com. If your art matches the weather, we may include it.

If you need inspiration, think about this: Fall brings a variety of weather. There are windy days and rainy days. There are chilly days when you might need a jacket, and sunny days that make golden leaves shimmer.

You can use whatever art supplies you have, but try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page. Be sure to include your full name, age (5 to 13) and hometown on the back of your artwork. We also need a note from a parent, guardian or teacher giving permission for your drawing to be used.

Pictures should be sent to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Or have an adult fill out the form below and upload your artwork. (If you cannot see the form, click here).

