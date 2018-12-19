Now that the leaves have fallen and we got a glimpse of snow, KidsPost needs your help. Show us what winter in the Washington area looks like. Pull out your markers or colored pencils and illustrate a wintry scene. We know you love snow, but we’d also love to see other typical weather situations that the region faces. Imagine a cold day with rain or sun. Think about what the season feels like and use your imagination. If your artwork matches the weather on an upcoming day, we may publish it in the newspaper and feature it online.

Bright colors work best. You can use whatever art supplies you have, but try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page. Be sure to include your full name, age (5 to 13) and hometown on the back of your artwork. We also need a note from a parent, guardian or teacher giving permission for your drawing to be used.

Pictures should be sent to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Or have an adult fill out the form below and upload your artwork. (If you cannot see the form, click here).