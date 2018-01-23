

A boy dressed in a traditional Korean costume sleeps at school in Nonsan, South Korea, on January 5. Many South Korean kids spend hours with tutors after a full day at school. (Yonhap/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

You might not give people on the other side of the world much thought because you figure that their lives are a lot different from yours.

As the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang approaches, however, you might wonder what life is like for kids in South Korea. The answer: very busy.

While a typical school day can be tough for students in America, the educational culture in South Korea can make it seem like a breeze.

“I had a lot of pressure from school, education-wise, like a typical Korean household,” said Jackie Yoo, 25, who was born in America but moved with her family to South Korea at age 4 and remained there through high school.

“From first grade, I remember having a math tutor after school, and then straight after that I would have a piano lesson and then ballet, so there was a lot of pressure outside of school education — which was a bit stressful,” she said.

In addition to regular school, many parents enroll their kids in a private tutoring service called a hagwon (HAH-gwon). Children attend school and then go to a hagwon for studying.

“In America, we’ll have tutoring. Maybe if you’re not so good at math or not so good at Spanish, you’ll have one to three hours of tutoring,” said Jason Bartlett, 24, a graduate student at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., who studied in South Korea during college and later worked there as a tutor.

“In Korea, parents will sign their kids up for years to go to these hagwons for English, for math — even if they’re very good. It’s not just because they’re struggling, it’s because they want their child to be the best, to excel and not fall behind.”

Hagwons became so popular that kids sometimes stayed until the middle of the night. The South Korean government responded with a curfew: No hagwon could stay open after 10 p.m.

The most popular reason for enrollment is preparation for the Suneung (SOON-ung), the college entrance exam. It’s not uncommon for preschoolers to be enrolled in a hagwon that prepares kids for this test while teaching other skills.

Kids also learn English from a young age, but those lessons can be fun, Yoo said.

“Instead of growing up with traditional Korean movies, a lot of times at school we would watch foreign movies in English so that we can learn,” she said.



South Korean boy band BTS performs on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles, California. The K-pop band is hugely popular, with 8 million Instagram followers. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for DCP)

Yoo said her young cousins in South Korea became hooked on “Frozen” after seeing it at school.

But kids’ lives in South Korea aren’t all about school. Like American children, South Koreans entertain themselves with smartphones. About 72 percent own one by age 12, according to a 2016 report in the journal Computers in Human Behavior. Most use a free messaging service called KakaoTalk (KAH-cow talk), or KaTalk for short, to communicate.

“We don’t use text messages. We use that app because we can message each other back with free phone calls and video calls,” Yoo said.

One hot topic of conversation on KakaoTalk and in the lunchroom is Korean pop, more commonly known as K-pop. Korean boy bands and girl groups are hugely popular. At the top of the heap is BTS, a seven-member boy band with more than 8 million Instagram followers.

K-pop fans are interested in much more than the music. They are obsessed with pop-star gossip and style, Yoo said.

“Kids are always up-to-date with their fashion, music, hairstyle, hair color and even the color of the contacts that K-pop singers have in their eyes.”