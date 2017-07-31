School supplies this year feature colors and patterns on usually plain items such as scissors and binders. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to be all about the list. You know, the required list of supplies that sends your parents hunting for binders and folders in specific sizes and colors. But there is room for a bit of individuality. If you enjoy colors and patterns, you’re in luck. They’re turning up even on supplies that are usually ho-hum. (Prices are manufacturers’ suggested price, when available.)

Divide and conquer

Binders are terrific for keeping loose papers from ending up crumpled at the bottom of your backpack. If certain colors aren’t mandatory, why not pick one with emoji ( Avery Peek a View Binder , $4.99 for a one-inch at Staples) or palm trees ( Tropical Palm Round-Ring Fashion Binder , $6.29 for a 1 1 / 2- inch at Office Depot)?

Glitter is also popular this year. The Avery Glitter Binder is a standard one-inch binder in three glittery colors ($3.99; see Avery.com for retailers) and the Better Non View Binder one-inch and 1 1/2 -inch versions in glittery pink, white and black ($7.99 to $8.99 at Staples).

If you must pick a plain binder, try patterned binder dividers, including Avery’s Big Tab Reversible Fashion Dividers, which feature polka dots, emoji, and cats and dogs (five tabs for $2.99 to $4.99 at Staples, Target and Walmart).

Colorful binder organizers can provide pockets for items that don’t work well with a three-hole punch. Flamingoes and sharks were among the options at Staples (six pockets for $1.99).

Tul GL Series Retractable Gel Pens are colorful and easy to hold with an ink that doesn’t strain your eyes to read. (Office Depot)

Pouch possibilities

Teachers often don’t require specific pencil pouches, but sometimes whatever you choose must feature holes to fit a three-ring binder. If that’s the case — or even if it isn’t — one fun option is the Zipit Talking Monster 3-Ring Pouch ($6.99 at Office Depot and Staples). The pouches, which come in colors such as lime green or royal blue, feature a zipper that looks like teeth. The case is actually a single zipper that can be completely unzipped. Of course, you would want to empty it before unzipping.

If you prefer a pouch with more than one compartment, Yoobi’s Triple Zip Binder Zip Case includes three zippered pockets and comes in four patterns ($4.99 at Target and

Yoobi.com).

The write stuff

Pens and pencils are seeing a burst of color inside and out.

Tul Retractable Gel Ink Brights offer smooth writing and an easy grip. The colors are fun but dark enough that a page of notes won’t hurt your eyes. (You might want to go easy on pink.) The stylish pens come in packs of four and eight. ($7.99 to $12.74 at Amazon and Office Depot).

Paper Mate’s Clearpoint Color Lead Mechanical Pencils are thicker than traditional mechanical pencils and feature a textured grip so that they won’t slip out of your fingers. The button to advance the lead is on the side, and the eraser at the end twists up. Although you could use them for math problems, they might be more helpful for art projects. They come in packages of two to six bright colors ($3.97 to $25.99 at Office Depot, Staples, Target and Walmart).

If you’re a traditional-pencil person, you probably know Dixon Ticonderoga, which has been making pencils for more than a century. Even this company has a colorful alternative to its classic yellow pencil with a pink eraser. Its 10-pack of multicolored striped pencils with coordina­ting erasers at the end is a nice change of pace ($2.99-$4.49 at Kmart, Office Depot and Staples).

Odds and ends

Food-shaped erasers have been popular for a while. This year’s focus is on sweets. You’ll find colorful macarons (12 for $4 at Staples), ice cream cones (three for $1.99 at Office Depot) and doughnuts (six for $2.99 at Yoobi).

The Zipit Talking Monster 3-Ring Pouch comes in a variety of colors and features a single zipper that appears to be a set of teeth. The Fiskars six-inch scissors has a easy-grip patterned handle. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Even scissors are dressed up with prints. Fiskars’s six-inch scissors have a comfort handle with “Splash” prints in several colors ($3.99 at Staples and Target). And Up and Up offers a pair with geometric shapes on the handle ($2.99 at Target).

So when you’re shopping for school supplies, add a few colorful items to the shopping cart. But don’t forget about the list.