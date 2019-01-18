

(Illustration by Stephanie Voelkel, 9, Burke, Virginia.)

There’s no doubt that winter has arrived in the Washington area. There’s been snow, ice and very cold temperatures. But winter days also can be sunny, cloudy, windy and rainy.

All those weather possibilities make it challenging for us to find artwork to go with our daily forecastin the print edition of KidsPost. But you can help. Pull out your markers or colored pencils and draw us a wintry scene or scenes. And be creative — you could include your pet or your favorite D.C. landmark in the drawing.

If your artwork matches the forecast, we may publish it in the newspaper and feature it online.

Bright colors work best. You can use whatever art supplies you have, but try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page. Be sure to include your full name, age (5 to 13) and hometown on the back of your artwork. We also need a note from a parent, guardian or teacher giving permission for your drawing to be used.

Artwork should be sent to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Or have an adult fill out the form below and upload your artwork. (If you cannot see the form, click here).

