Major League Baseball becomes a democracy every year in which fans — that includes kids — pick the starting lineups in the annual All-Star Game. Let’s look at the players who were voted in for the National League this year.
I have included the on-base percentage plus slugging (OPS) following Tuesday’s games for each player. The OPS is an easy statistic that most fans agree is a good way to tell how good a hitter is. The MLB average for OPS is around .750. Anything over .900 is terrific.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|OPS
|Catcher
|Buster Posey
|Giants
|.923
|1st base
|Ryan Zimmerman
|Nationals
|.982
|2nd base
|Daniel Murphy
|Nationals
|.970
|Shortstop
|Zack Cozart
|Reds
|.935
|3rd base
|Nolan Arenado
|Rockies
|.899
|Outfield
|Bryce Harper
|Nationals
|1.031
|Outfield
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|.941
|Outfield
|Marcell Ozuna
|Marlins
|.938
Source: MLB
Wow! The voters did a great job recognizing the stars in the National League. Everyone in the starting lineup played great in the first half of the season. Maybe you could argue that Joey Votto (OPS — 1.039) of the Reds should replace Ryan Zimmerman at first base or that the Nationals’ Anthony Rendon (. 947) should start at third, but those are really close calls.
The voters did just as good a job in the American League.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|OPS
|Catcher
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|.843
|1st base
|Justin Smoak
|Blue Jays
|.953
|2nd base
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|.936
|Shortstop
|Carlos Correa
|Astros
|.950
|3rd base
|Jose Ramirez
|Indians
|.970
|Outfield
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|1.135
|Outfield
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|1.203
|Outfield
|George Springer
|Astros
|.965
Source: MLB
I think the fans should have voted in Mookie Betts (. 861) of the Red Sox instead of Mike Trout because injuries forced Trout to miss more than 30 games. But you can hardly blame fans for voting for Trout: He has been the best all-around player in baseball for the past five years. As it is, Betts will replace Trout, who has not resumed playing, at Tuesday night’s all-star contest.
The voters did a great job of recognizing rising young players such as Correa and Ramirez and a surprise star such as Smoak. (In his first seven seasons, Smoak’s best season OPS was just .768.)
You could even argue that baseball fans do a better job selecting all-stars than regular voters do electing politicians. Of course, baseball fans have a big advantage: There are easy ways to check on whether a pro baseball player is doing a good job.
Let’s say Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado claimed he should be an all-star. All you would have to do is look up his statistics: Machado has an OPS of .705. Definitely not an all-star this year.
Unfortunately, there is no OPS for presidents and members of Congress. If there were, maybe more of the people we elect to public office would be all-stars.
Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 22 kids sports books, including nine about baseball.