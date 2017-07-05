New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, left, earned the fans’ vote as a starter for the American League in next week’s All-Star Game. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Major League Baseball becomes a democracy every year in which fans — that includes kids — pick the starting lineups in the annual All-Star Game. Let’s look at the players who were voted in for the National League this year.

I have included the on-base percentage plus slugging (OPS) following Tuesday’s games for each player. The OPS is an easy statistic that most fans agree is a good way to tell how good a hitter is. The MLB average for OPS is around .750. Anything over .900 is terrific.

National League all-stars Position Player Team OPS Catcher Buster Posey Giants .923 1st base Ryan Zimmerman Nationals .982 2nd base Daniel Murphy Nationals .970 Shortstop Zack Cozart Reds .935 3rd base Nolan Arenado Rockies .899 Outfield Bryce Harper Nationals 1.031 Outfield Charlie Blackmon Rockies .941 Outfield Marcell Ozuna Marlins .938 Source: MLB THE WASHINGTON POST

Wow! The voters did a great job recognizing the stars in the National League. Everyone in the starting lineup played great in the first half of the season. Maybe you could argue that Joey Votto (OPS — 1.039) of the Reds should replace Ryan Zimmerman at first base or that the Nationals’ Anthony Rendon (. 947) should start at third, but those are really close calls.

The voters did just as good a job in the American League.

Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy drove in five runs on four hits July 4. It’s not a surprise he was picked for the National League all-star team. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

American League all-stars Position Player Team OPS Catcher Salvador Perez Royals .843 1st base Justin Smoak Blue Jays .953 2nd base Jose Altuve Astros .936 Shortstop Carlos Correa Astros .950 3rd base Jose Ramirez Indians .970 Outfield Aaron Judge Yankees 1.135 Outfield Mike Trout Angels 1.203 Outfield George Springer Astros .965 Source: MLB THE WASHINGTON POST

I think the fans should have voted in Mookie Betts (. 861) of the Red Sox instead of Mike Trout because injuries forced Trout to miss more than 30 games. But you can hardly blame fans for voting for Trout: He has been the best all-around player in baseball for the past five years. As it is, Betts will replace Trout, who has not resumed playing, at Tuesday night’s all-star contest.

The voters did a great job of recognizing rising young players such as Correa and Ramirez and a surprise star such as Smoak. (In his first seven seasons, Smoak’s best season OPS was just .768.)

You could even argue that baseball fans do a better job selecting all-stars than regular voters do electing politicians. Of course, baseball fans have a big advantage: There are easy ways to check on whether a pro baseball player is doing a good job.

Let’s say Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado claimed he should be an all-star. All you would have to do is look up his statistics: Machado has an OPS of .705. Definitely not an all-star this year.

Unfortunately, there is no OPS for presidents and members of Congress. If there were, maybe more of the people we elect to public office would be all-stars.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 22 kids sports books, including nine about baseball.