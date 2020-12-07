On a rainy fall afternoon, a shaken-up woodcock gets a checkup from Tristan Higginbotham. She’s one of WBF’s 10 animal care managers. When birds hit glass, as this woodcock did, “we check to see if they have a broken mandible,” she says (that’s a jaw bone). She places the bird on a towel on an examination table. She gently pulls open a long, slender, delicate beak and looks for signs of injury.

Next she turns the bird in her hands. She coaxes the wings apart, feeling with her fingers for swelling. Then she blows on the bird’s feathers to see if they’re sticky with blood.

Higginbotham plans to drop fluorescent yellow liquid into the woodcock’s eyes, which will highlight any scratches. She may give the woodcock “bird ibuprofen” for pain and fluid under its skin to get it hydrated.

But right now, the bird “looks pretty good,” Higginbotham says.

In WBF’s cramped, chaotic foyer, four Pekin ducks, whose owners didn’t want them anymore, have just had a swim in the exercise pool and are mumbling energetically. Another rehabber bundles a swan with mysteriously drooping and clicking wings into a carrier. It will have an X-ray at a nearby vet’s office.

Downstairs, volunteers clean pigeon cages while the birds get free time. Some pigeons are treated to physical therapy: stretches called “cabinet door” (opening and closing a wing), “wing to beak” and the “scapula slide.” (A scapula is a shoulder bone.)

In a narrow room called the “flyway,” recovering titmice, warblers and sparrows practice their moves.

One nuthatch fell into tar and lost its tail feathers when it was cleaned. The feathers grow back in a few weeks.

A sapsucker has a fractured coracoid (wing bone). “You can see his wing is sticking up, and that can take a long time to heal,” Higginbotham says.

The birds squeak and squabble. When the rain stops, Higginbotham will take most of them to a park. At long last, they’ll be released back into the wild.

