The book also won the Asian/Pacific American Award for children’s literature.

The prize for top illustrated book, the Randolph Caldecott Medal, went to “We Are Water Protectors,” illustrated by Michaela Goade and written by Carole Lindstrom. KidsPost chose the book, which sends an urgent message about planet Earth, as one of best nonfiction kids books of 2020.

“Before the Ever After” by Jacqueline Woodson won the Coretta Scott King author award, for an outstanding work by an African American writer. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul,” by Frank Morrison won the Coretta Scott King award for an illustrator. The book is written by Carole Boston Weatherford.

The Pura Belpré Award, which honors the best book by a Latinx author, was awarded to “¡Vamos! Let’s Go Eat,” illustrated and written by Raúl Gonzalez. It was a KidsPost best picture book pick along with “I Talk Like a River,” by written by Jordan Scott and illustrated by Sydney Smith. The latter book received the Schneider Family Book Award, which honors books that represent characters with disabilities.

The Newbery Medal, the oldest children’s book award in the United States, was first given out in 1922. It’s named after an 18th-century author and publisher who is the first known person to specialize in books for children.