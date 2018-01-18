1

Robert Frank/Reuters

This city saw 34 inches of snow dumped on its local airport on Christmas Day! In about 60 hours of time, 65.1 inches of snow fell in what Pennsylvania city, near one of the Great Lakes?

Pittsburgh

Huron

Philadelphia

Erie

Ho/Agence France-Presse/Getty

This country, whose capital is Madrid, is generally known for its warm climate. But in January, thousands of motorists were stuck in the Castile and Leon region after heavy snowfall trapped them on a highway in what country?

Mexico

Spain

Portugal

France

Brett Coomer/AP

Everything is bigger in this state, but thankfully unexpected snowfall remained small compared with other states affected by Winter Storm Inga. Cities such as Houston and Dallas experienced snow and icy conditions that closed schools and canceled flights.

New Mexico

Arizona

Texas

Oklahoma

Henrietta Wildsmith/AP

This southern state, home to "The Big Easy," has seen surprising snowfall this winter when in December 2017, some parts received around one to three inches of snow -- some cities near its border with Mississippi saw four to seven inches!

Arkansas

Alabama

Louisiana

Georgia

Bob Andres/AP

This state, known for its summer peaches, has dealt with major snowstorms this winter that have dropped as much as a foot of snow in its capital of Atlanta.

Georgia

Florida

Mississippi

Louisiana

