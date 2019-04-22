President Donald Trump kicked off the annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday — the White House’s biggest social event of the year.

“I want to wish everybody a very happy Easter,” Trump said, addressing the crowd from the Truman Balcony, where he was joined by first lady Melania Trump and a bespectacled bunny character.

Trump later blew a whistle that began an egg roll on the South Lawn — one of many activities organized for 30,000 adults and children.

The main event is the traditional rolling of hard-boiled eggs across the lawn, but the first lady announced two new additions to the lineup of festivities: musical eggs and a game of hopscotch named for her “Be Best” children’s initiative.

There was also a nook for Mrs. Trump and other officials to read storybooks and a station for kids to make greeting cards to send to U.S. troops.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878.

— Associated Press

