Former football star Herschel Walker is mobbed as he arrives Wednesday for the White House field day on the South Lawn. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Trump hosted a field day at the White House on Wednesday to encourage more kids to participate in sports.

On the South Lawn, the president joined athletes at stations that featured flag football, baseball, volleyball, golf, soccer, and track and field.

Trump issued an executive order in February refocusing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition on youth sports. Under President Barack Obama, the emphasis had been on fitness and healthy eating. Trump, who played high school sports and is a competitive golfer, has sought to work with groups to address low participation in youth sports.

“We must break down barriers to youth sports participation and empower each child to reach his or her full potential through sport and play,” said Ivanka Trump, one of the president’s daughters and one of his advisers. She said that by the time girls reach age 14, they drop out of athletics at two times the rate of boys.

Guests at the event included “The Incredible Hulk” actor Lou Ferrigno, former New York Yankees baseball players Johnny Damon and Mariano Rivera, former football star Herschel Walker, beach volleyball Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor and professional golfer Natalie Gulbis.

—Associated Press



President Trump watches as kids race on the South Lawn. (Nicholas Kamm/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

