Each state has a number of electors equal to its number of seats in Congress. The minimum is three. California, the most populous state, has 55.

Forty-eight states and the District of Columbia, which also gets three electors, follow a winner-take-all system. The presidential candidate who wins the popular vote in that state gets his or her slate of electors selected. (Maine and Nebraska use a different method.)

There are 538 votes in the electoral college. To win, a candidate needs at least 270 votes. If no one gets that many, the newly elected House of Representatives decides the winner.

So how is it that a candidate can win the national popular vote but not win the election?