

A firefighter walks along a containment line while battling a wildfire Saturday in Redding, California. As of Monday, the fire had destroyed 723 homes and killed six people. Two fires in Mendocino and Lake counties have caused the evacuation of about 15,000 residents. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Some 15,000 people have been ordered to flee from two Northern California wildfires, authorities said Monday as flames rolled toward several small towns in an area of lakes, forests and mountains.

Elsewhere in the same region, firefighters were hopeful that the state’s largest and deadliest blaze of the year was slowing down after days of explosive growth.

The twin fires in Mendocino and Lake counties flared up late Sunday, forcing the new evacuations from the 4,700-resident town of Lakeport and other communities near Clear Lake, about 120 miles north of San Francisco. The blazes have destroyed six homes and threaten 10,000 others. So far, the flames have blackened 87 square miles.

Those fires were among 17 burning across the state, where fire crews were stretched to the limit.

At midday Monday, Lake County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Corey Paulich put the number of people under evacuation orders at 14,000, up from a previous estimate of 10,000. About 1,000 more people have been displaced in neighboring Mendocino County.

Paulich said residents have been following evacuation orders because they have seen the destruction caused by past wildfires, which have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least four people in the county since 2015.

To the north, near Redding, California, an unpredictable blaze killed six people.



Firefighter James Lippen hoses down hot spots Sunday left by a wildfire in Keswick, California. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Crews handling the blaze struck a hopeful tone as the massive fire slowed after days of rapid expansion. As of Monday, the Redding fire had destroyed 723 homes.

“We’re feeling a lot more optimistic today as we’re starting to gain some ground rather than being in a defensive mode on this fire all the time,” said Bret Gouvea, of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Authorities were also investigating at least 18 missing-persons reports, though many of them may simply be people who have not checked in with friends or family, police said.

The Carr Fire that threatened Redding was ignited by a vehicle a week ago. On Thursday, it swept through the historic Gold Rush town of Shasta and nearby Keswick, fueled by gusty winds and dry vegetation. It then jumped the Sacramento River and took out houses on the western edge of Redding.

After days of fortifying the areas around Redding, fire crews were increasingly confident that the city would escape further damage.

Keswick, a mountain town of about 450 people, was reduced to an ashy moonscape of blackened trees and smoldering ruins.

Meanwhile, officials said a second firefighter died fighting a huge blaze to the south near Yosemite National Park. Brian Hughes, 33, was struck by a tree while removing brush and other fuel near the so-called Ferguson Fire’s front lines, officials said.

Yosemite Valley, the heart of tourism in the park, will remain closed until Friday.

