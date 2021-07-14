Washington baseball fans, however, remember 2019, when the Nats were way behind but came back, played great and won the World Series. The question is: Can they do it again?
Probably not. Everything went right for the Nats two years ago during the team’s incredible comeback. That usually doesn’t happen. That’s why fans have to appreciate when it does.
But being a sports fan means not giving up hope. So let’s take a look at what has to happen for the Nats to make another big comeback.
First, the Nats have to get healthy. The Washington team has suffered lots of injuries during the first part of the season. Those injured have included key players such as pitcher Stephen Strasburg and slugger Kyle Schwarber.
Strasburg has started only five games this season because of injuries to his shoulder and neck. The Nats need their star pitcher to be healthy enough to take the ball every fifth game and pitch the way he did in 2019.
Schwarber was red-hot in June, pounding 16 home runs in an 18-game stretch. Now he is out with a hamstring injury. The Nats need his power bat back in the lineup to play their best.
Next, other players have to play better. For most of his career, Patrick Corbin has been an above-average starting pitcher with a wipeout slider. In the past two seasons, however, Corbin has posted an 8-14 record and has allowed about five runs every nine innings. That’s below-average pitching.
Nats fans were hoping 24-year-old center fielder Victor Robles would take a giant leap forward in his third full season in the majors. Instead, Robles has taken a step back, hitting just .209 with one home run before the break.
Lucky for the Nats, no team in the National League East is unbeatable. The Mets have some terrific starting pitchers, including the amazing Jacob deGrom (1.08 earned run average) but are hitting only .231 as a team. The Nats are leading the National League with a .253 mark.
If the Nats can get healthy and certain players start to play up to their potential, then maybe, just maybe, they can make a run at the National League East title.
Then Washington would be in the playoffs, where — as anyone who remembers 2019 can tell you — anything can happen.