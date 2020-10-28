“With favorable weather, fire crews will find opportunities to establish more control lines,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement.

The Silverado Fire broke out in gusty weather early Monday near Irvine, a city of 280,000 about 35 miles south of Los Angeles.

That blaze and the Blue Ridge Fire just to the north, which broke out several hours later near Yorba Linda, sent tens of thousands of residents fleeing their neighborhoods. Flames damaged at least 10 homes.

Scientists have said climate change has made California much drier, meaning plants are more likely to catch fire. October and November are traditionally the worst months for fires, but this year 8,600 wildfires in the state have scorched a record 6,400 square miles and destroyed about 9,200 homes, businesses and other buildings. There have been 31 deaths.

Calmer winds were predicted for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said. But continued warm and dry weather that make for potentially dangerous wildfire conditions were forecast into November.