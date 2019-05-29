

A tornado toppled a tree onto a truck on Tuesday in Linwood, Kansas. The Midwest has seen extensive severe weather this spring with widespread flooding and many tornadoes. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Tornadoes have erupted in the United States over the past two weeks as a powerful mix of warm, moist air from the Southeast and cold from the Rocky Mountains clashed and stalled over the Midwest.

On Monday, the United States tied its record of 11 days in a row with a confirmed tornado. At least eight twisters have been confirmed each of those days, said Patrick Marsh, warning-coordination meteorologist for the federal Storm Prediction Center.

Monday’s outbreak was unusual because it happened over a particularly wide geographic area. Eight states were affected by two outbreaks in the High Plains and the Ohio River Valley.

“We’re getting big counts on a lot of these days, and that is certainly unusual,” Marsh said.

The Weather Service has received 934 tornado reports so far this year, up from the average of 743 observed tornadoes. More than 500 of those reports came in the past 30 days.



Debris is strewn in front of destroyed homes Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. A tornado struck the city the day before. (John Minchillo/AP)

Cathy Zapotocny, a meteorologist for the Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, said the unstable atmosphere helped fuel many severe winter storms and flooding that hit Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri this year.

“We’ve been stuck in this pattern since February,” she said.

Zapotocny said the number of tornadoes this year was “basically normal” until the surge this week. May is typically the month with the highest reports of tornadoes, usually in the area of the Plains and Midwestern states known as Tornado Alley, where most of this year’s twisters have hit.

The United States has experienced a decrease in the number of tornadoes since 2012, with tornado counts tracking at or below average each year and meteorologists still figuring out why.

“A lot of people are trying to answer that, but there’s no definitive answer,” Marsh said.

This year, 38 people have died in 10 tornadoes in the United States, including a combined seven within the past week in Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma and Ohio.

Scientists also say climate change is responsible for more intense and more frequent extreme weather such as storms, droughts, floods and fires, but without extensive study they cannot directly link a single weather event to the changing climate.

