Beat the summer heat with

a chilly treat. These Banana Pretzel Pops can be put together in a few minutes with just a handful of ingredients. The best part?

The stick is munch-able, too!

Adult’s help: Little to none

Hands-on time:

15 minutes

Total time:

4 hours and 15 minutes

Makes: 4 pops

KITCHEN SUPPLIES

●¼ cup measuring cup

● 2 small microwave-safe bowls

●2 cereal spoons

●2 paper towels

●cutting board

●table knife

●dinner plate covered with a wax paper sheet

●sealable quart storage bag

INGREDIENTS

● milk chocolate chips

●peanut butter

●banana

●pretzel sticks

STEPS

1. Measure and scoop ¼ cup of chocolate chips into one small bowl, then spoon ¼ cup of peanut butter into the second bowl. Cover each bowl with a paper towel.

2. Peel the banana, then slice in half horizontally on the cutting board with the table knife. Then gently cut each banana half vertically down the middle.

3. Gently press a pretzel stick in the middle of each banana slice. Press about halfway up the banana, leaving enough pretzel outside to serve as a stick for the frozen pop. (If a little banana breaks, carefully mush it back together with your fingers.)

4. Place the treats pretzel side down on the plate covered with wax paper.

5. Heat the chocolate chips in the microwave oven for 30 seconds, then remove and quickly stir with a spoon until the chocolate is completely melted. Drizzle it over the banana slices.

6. Repeat the previous microwave step using peanut butter.

7. Place the plate flat in the freezer for four hours.

8. Take the plate out of the freezer. Gently lift the pops off the wax paper, picking up the banana end first. (You may need to carefully loosen the wax paper from the plate underneath.)

9. Enjoy eating your tasty creation. Store uneaten treats in the freezer in the sealable quart storage bag. (As if there will be any left!)

