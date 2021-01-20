Durant and Irving are stars, too. Durant won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors and was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2013-2014 season. Irving won a title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and has averaged more than 22 points a game over his 10-year NBA career.

So with all these superstars, is Brooklyn a lock for this year’s NBA championship? I’m not sure.

First, the three stars will have to learn to play together. Harden was almost a one-man team during many of his years with the Houston Rockets. He will have to share the ball with Durant and Irving.

But the bigger problem may be on defense. None of the three Nets stars is known as a good defensive player. In close games, and especially during the playoffs, teams that can stop their opponents from scoring at key times usually come out on top.

I researched the last 10 NBA championship teams. Each team except one had star players who were also top defenders.

Take, for example, last year’s Los Angeles Lakers. Both James and Anthony Davis have been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Team. James six times, and Davis four times.

Draymond Green was a defensive standout for the Golden State Warriors. Kawhi Leonard was a lockdown defender during the Toronto Raptors’ run to the 2018 NBA championship. Tim Duncan was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive team 15 times! Maybe that’s why the San Antonio Spurs won five NBA championships during Duncan’s career.

Years ago, I spoke to basketball legend Morgan Wootten. Wootten coached at DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, for more than 40 years. His teams won 1,274 games, and he was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Coach Wootten told me that “the best five players do not always make the best team” and “if you want a beautiful garden, you have to find someone who will weed the garden.” He meant that basketball teams always need players who will do the less glamorous jobs such as rebounding, setting picks and, yes, playing defense to win.

Everybody who plays basketball — from the pros to kids on the playground — loves putting the ball in the hoop. Harden, Durant and Irving are great on offense.