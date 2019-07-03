

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Javy Guerra pitches against the Atlanta Braves on June 23, a game Washington lost, 4-3, in 10 innings. The Nationals’ relievers have been a weak spot for the team. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Fourth of July means family picnics, backyard barbecues, fireworks and that the Major League Baseball (MLB) season is more than half over. So let’s check in with the Washington Nationals.

The good news is the Nats have been playing well for the past six weeks. Starting May 24, they are 24-10 (24 wins, 10 losses).

The bad news is that Washington was so terrible during the first part of the 2019 season — 19-31 in the first 50 games — that their overall record going into Wednesday’s game with the Miami Marlins is only 43-41.

The big question is: Can the Nats keep playing well and make the MLB playoffs? The shaky start leaves them with little room for error.

There are two ways to make the MLB postseason. First, the Nats can win their division. That may be tough, because Washington is six games behind the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are a good team with sluggers Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr. They also picked up a solid starting pitcher with Dallas Keuchel. So they will be tough to catch.

But the Nats have 14 games (seven in July and seven in September) remaining with the Braves. If they can win eight or nine of those crucial matchups, they may find themselves in a red-hot pennant race with Atlanta.



The Nationals’ Anthony Rendon celebrates his solo home run against the Detroit Tigers on June 29. Rendon, who was injured early in the season, needs to stay healthy to help the team make a run for the playoffs. (Duane Burleson/AP)

The other way to qualify for the MLB playoffs is to be one of the two wild cards in the National League. The wild cards are the two teams with the best regular-season record that did not win their division. Those teams play one game to determine who moves on in the playoffs.

Right now, the Nats are only one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card spot. So the Nats should be in the thick of the wild-card race.

But Washington has to do a couple of things to stay in the division and wild-card races. First, they have to stay healthy. Some big reasons the Nats got off to a stumbling start were injuries to shortstop Trea Turner and all-star third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Second, the team has to improve its bullpen. Washington has wonderful starting pitchers with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. But the relief pitchers — those who come in after the starters to finish the game — have been a disaster.

So far this season, Nats relievers have had the worst record of any bullpen in the major leagues, allowing more than six runs for every nine innings pitched. General Manager Mike Rizzo needs to make some trades to find reliable relievers.

The Fourth of July means the beginning of the summer vacation season. And maybe the beginning of some exciting baseball races.

