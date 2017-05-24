Beth Mowins, center, has been doing play-by-play announcing for Oakland Raiders preseason games for the past two years. In September, she will become the first woman in 30 years to perform that role for a nationally televised NFL game. (Ben Margot/AP)

Did you hear the news? ESPN, the big sports television network, has announced that Beth Mowins will be the play-by-play announcer for a “Monday Night Football” game during the first week of the National Football League (NFL) season.

I can hear some kids asking, “What’s the big deal about that?”

Mowins will be the first female play-by-play announcer for a nationally televised NFL game in 30 years. Gayle Sierens did the play-by-play of an NFL game in 1987, but since then there have been no women calling the games.

Sure, there are women announcers at NFL games. But they are usually sideline reporters, such as Erin Andrews and Pam Oliver, who report on injuries or talk to the coaches as they run off the field at halftime.

It’s the same way with the other major men’s sports. Pro basketball? Men are the ones who describe and analyze the action. Jessica Mendoza calls the ESPN “Sunday Night Baseball” game, but other than that, it is almost all men’s voices during any major league game. NHL hockey? Forget it.

At NFL games, female broadcast journalists such as Pam Oliver often cover injuries and talk to coaches from the sidelines. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

For years, it has been unusual to hear a woman’s voice during a major men’s sporting event.

It’s silly that we don’t hear more women’s voices. Think of what a play-by-play announcer, or really any sports announcer, needs to do a good job. An announcer needs a pleasant voice, knowledge of the game, the ability to describe action quickly and clearly, as well as the willingness to work hard to discover interesting details about the sport and its players.

Seems to me that plenty of women could fit that job description.

And it’s not as if Mowins is a rookie. She has done play-by-play at ESPN for college football, basketball, softball, soccer and volleyball since 1994. Mowins has even called the Oakland Raiders preseason football games for the past two years.

Although athletic experience is not required to be a good announcer, Mowins has that, too. She was a terrific college athlete. Mowins played point guard for the Lafayette College women’s basketball team and is the all-time assist leader at the school, located in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Finally, it’s important for girls to see and hear a woman announcing men’s games. Mowins told the Denver Post that she was inspired to become a sports announcer when she saw Phyllis George, an NFL studio host during the 1970s and 1980s.

“I saw a woman talking about the NFL and talking about football. I love sports and I love talking. . . . I realized I wasn’t going to be a former star player or the former coach. But [as for the announcer] . . . I might be able to be that guy.”

Hopefully, Mowins will inspire lots of girls to be “that guy,” the play-by-play announcer.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 22 sports books for kids. His latest book — “Outside Shot” — was published in March.