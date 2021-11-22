While the caterpillars have inspired many contests and festivals, “they don’t predict the weather,” said Joe Boggs. Boggs is an assistant professor at Ohio State University Extension and an educator in the university’s entomology department. Last fall, Boggs collected a random group of woolly bears from a plant-rich area of Ohio. Although the caterpillars were similar sizes, suggesting they were the same age, they had different amounts of brown coloring. If such markings truly predicted the weather, “you would think all the woolly bears would look pretty much the same,” Boggs said.