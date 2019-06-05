

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets Navy veteran Thomas Cuthbert, 93, on Wednesday during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. D-Day was when the Allies invaded Nazi-held northern France during World War II. The campaign helped turn the tide of the war in Europe. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Pool/Reuters)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and world leaders including President Trump gathered Wednesday on the south coast of England to mark the 75th anniversary of the

D-Day landings. The June 6, 1944, event turned the tide of World War II and helped liberate Europe from Nazi occupation.

The ceremony was a large spectacle involving troops, dancers and military bands. But the stars of the show were the elderly veterans of that campaign who said they were surprised by all the attention: They were just doing their jobs.

“I was just a small part in a very big machine,” said 99-year-old John Jenkins, a veteran from Portsmouth, England, who received a standing ovation.

“You never forget your comrades because we were all in it together,” he said. “It is right that the courage and sacrifice of so many is being honored 75 years on. We must never forget.”

Jenkins was among 300 World War II veterans, aged 91 to 101, who attended the ceremony in Portsmouth, England.

Queen Elizabeth served as an army mechanic during the war and noted that when she attended a 60th-anniversary commemoration 15 years ago, many thought it might be the last such event.

“But the wartime generation — my generation — is resilient,” she said.

“The heroism, courage and sacrifice of those who lost their lives will never be forgotten,” the queen said. “It is with humility and pleasure, on behalf of the entire country — indeed the whole free world — that I say to you all, thank you.”



Allied troops crouch in a landing craft as it nears Omaha Beach during the D-Day landings in Normandy, France. (U.S. Coast Guard/AP)

D-Day saw more than 150,000 Allied troops land on the beaches of Normandy in northwest France carried by 7,000 boats. The Battle of Normandy, code-named Operation Overlord, was a turning point in the war, and helped bring about Nazi Germany’s defeat in May 1945.

Wednesday’s ceremony brought together presidents, prime ministers and other representatives of the countries that fought alongside Britain in Normandy: The United States, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Denmark, France, Greece, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Poland.

The leader of the country that was the enemy in 1944, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also attended — a symbol of Europe’s postwar reconciliation and transformation.

The world leaders kept the focus on the veterans, reading the words of participants in the conflict.

Trump read a prayer that President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered in a radio address June 6, 1944, describing the “mighty endeavor” Allied troops were engaged in.

On Thursday the focus shifts to France, where commemorations will be held at simple military cemeteries near the Normandy beaches. Some 300 British veterans will cross the Channel by boat to the beaches overnight, just as they did 75 years ago.

