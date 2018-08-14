

A fire helicopter takes off through smoke to make a drop on active fires in California’s Yosemite National Park after the park reopened Tuesday. It had been closed for 20 days from smoke and fires. Many tourists canceled trips to the park. (Gary Kazanjian/AP)

Yosemite National Park reopened its scenic valley Tuesday after a nearly three-week closure due to nearby wildfires but told visitors to expect some smoke in the air and limited lodging and food services in the popular California park.

Meanwhile, a blaze in Montana prompted a hasty evacuation of hundreds of visitors at another national park.

At least nine homes and cabins in a historic district of Glacier National Park were destroyed in a wildfire that raged through the Montana park’s busiest area, with hundreds of summer homes, cabins and a lakefront lodge.

Park officials said the lost buildings include the so-called Big House at Kelly’s Camp, a resort developed early last century serving auto travelers along Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Firefighters managed to save several historic structures that caught fire. Among them were the Lake McDonald Ranger station and the Wheeler Cabin, built by the family of Montana’s former U.S. Senator Burton Wheeler.



People walk along the shore Sunday near Lake McDonald Lodge as a fire burns in Glacier National Park, Montana. A wildfire destroyed structures and forced evacuations Monday from the busiest area of the park. (AP)

The wildfires raging through parts of the West Coast have caused massive financial losses to parks and nearby communities and also forced thousands of tourists to cancel visits.

Yosemite’s 20-day closure came during the busiest month for tourism. The park draws more than 600,000 visitors during a typical August, according to the National Park Service.

Cars packed with visitors lined up at Yosemite entrance gates where tourists said they didn’t mind the slightly obscured vistas.

“It’s smoky, but you can see most of the mountains — just not the tops,” said Dutch tourist Gert Lammers, who entered a gate on the western side of the park near the town of El Portal, driving past fire crews and burned-out cars and structures.



Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke July 24 from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite. Hundreds of businesses have been hit hard by the park’s closure in the peak of tourist season. (Noah Berger/AP)

“We feel lucky that it’s open today,” said Lammers, 48, whose family heads back to the Netherlands on Friday.

Tens of thousands of visitors from across the globe had to cancel their trips to Yosemite, which shut its famed valley on July 25 due to smoke from a nearby wildfire that has burned 150 square miles and killed two firefighters since it started July 13. Though the blaze didn’t reach the heart of Yosemite Valley, it burned in remote areas of the park and choked popular areas with smoke.

“Yosemite Valley and the majority of Yosemite National Park is reopened to all visitors, however services within the park will be limited,” park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said, including some lodging and food services. “We are working to get campgrounds back up and running.”

Air quality in the park will vary depending on the time of day and location.

“You are going to smell and see smoke,” Richards said.

The park’s reopening couldn’t come soon enough for Douglas Shaw, who runs a hotel just outside Yosemite. He’s one of hundreds of business owners in small communities surrounding Yosemite who depend on traffic to and from the park.

“If I hadn’t had savings, which is depleted, I’d be scrambling for money or I wouldn’t have a business,” Shaw said Monday. “It’s a huge setback.”

As for the park, the dent in visitor fees will impact park improvements, such as fixing roads and updating facilities, Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said.

