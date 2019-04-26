1 of 13 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Zoos welcome their newest additions View Photos Tigers, chimps, giraffes and other babies make their debut in facilities around the world. Caption Tigers, chimps, giraffes and other babies make their debut in facilities around the world. Diane Villa/AP Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Zoos around the world are showing off their youngest family members this spring, with rare and endangered species among the babies.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida welcomed a critically endangered blue-eyed black lemur. Zoo officials don’t yet know whether the baby, born March 25, is male or female. Adult females of the species — which comes from Madagascar — are sable in color, and adult males are black.

[What’s causing wild blue-eyed black lemurs to disappear?]

A zoo in Poland is home to a rare albino penguin. The penguin, born in December, made its public debut last month at the Gdansk Zoo. In the wild, an albino penguin — whose feathers have no dark color — would have a difficult time surviving because other penguins would reject it, zoo officials said. But at the zoo it will be well cared for.

A western lowland gorilla arrived at Dublin Zoo in Ireland this month. First-time mom Kafi gave birth to a four- to five-pound baby, whose sex has not been determined. The gorilla species, which is native to Central African rain forests, is critically endangered because of disease and poaching.

National Zoo

You don’t have to travel overseas to see a western lowland gorilla. The National Zoo in Washington welcomed its own baby last spring. Moke, who turned age 1 on April 15, is probably more fun to watch than a newborn. Zookeepers report that he enjoys climbing and running around with his best pal, Kibibi. So head to the zoo to check out gorilla playtime. You could witness something that you might not know young gorillas do: laugh.

More in KidsPost

Animal species are disappearing and humans are to blame

Want to help save species threatened with extinction?

Behind the scenes at the National Zoo’s quiet place for conservation