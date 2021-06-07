In “Lost Children Archive,” the mother is of Ñañú indigenous origin, a Mexican ethnic group. One day she meets Manuela, a speaker of Triqui, an indigenous language of Oaxaca, and asks to record her speaking this language to document it. Manuela tells her that her daughters were on their way to meet her from Mexico but were arrested and could be deported. Thus arises the mother’s obsession for those children who get lost along the way, while traveling with her own children looking at them, imagining what would happen if they were them.