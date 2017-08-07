Aug. 31-Sept. 10

pop music: Cher

Cher’s singing career has spanned five decades, starting in 1965 with her

debut album, “All I Really Want to Do.” She was widely known as half of the duo Sonny & Cher before going solo, yielding hit songs such as “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” She also

has starred in films such as “The

Witches of Eastwick” and “Mermaids,” and won an Oscar for best actress for

her role in 1987’s “Moonstruck.”

8 p.m. Aug. 31 through Sept. 10. The Theatre at MGM National Harbor,

101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, Md.

301-971-6141. ticketmaster.com. $109-$895.

Through Sept. 24

theater: ‘The Devil’s Music: The Life & Blues of Bessie Smith’

Actress Miche Braden reprises her off-Broadway role in Angelo Parra’s musical about the legendary Empress of the Blues, which gives a fictional account of her last night performing at a whites-only Memphis theater before she died. The show includes Smith’s most well-known hits, such as “I Ain’t Got Nobody,” “ ’Tain’t Nobody’s Bizness If I Do” and “St. Louis Blues.” Through Sept. 24. Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre, 1333 H St NE. 202-399-7993. mosaictheater.org. $20-$65.

Through Oct. 8

Theater: ‘A Little Night Music’

Signature Theatre kicks off its season with Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s Tony Award-winning musical set in 1900 Sweden about an aging actress, a married virgin, a divinity student and a count enmeshed in love affairs. The production stars Holly Twyford and Bobby Smith. Through Oct. 8. Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703-820-9771. sigtheatre.org. $40-$108.

Through Oct. 22

outdoors: Maryland renaissance festival

Now in its 41st season, the Maryland Renaissance Festival features jousting, crafts and 10 stages of entertainment, such as jugglers, comedy acts and sword swallowers. The event also includes themed weekends celebrating Celtic culture (Sept. 16-17), Shakespeare (Sept. 23-24) and pirates (Sept. 30-Oct. 1). Weekends and Sept. 4, through Oct. 22. 1821 Crownsville Rd., Annapolis. 800-296-7304. rennfest.com. $19, $17 age 62 and older, $8 ages 7 to 15 (through Sept. 10); $25, $21 age 62 and older, $12 ages 7 to 15 (Sept. 16-Oct. 22).

