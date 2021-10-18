Also, I live in a city where I’m a part of a theatrical history. And the people who run the theaters all know me. And they know that people will come to see me if I’m in one of their plays. And so they cast me a lot. For instance, the last play that I did before the pandemic, I played the gravedigger in “Hamlet.” It was a perfect part for me. I even had a song, at the end of which I said something to the effect of, “The longer you live, the sooner you bloody well die.” And, of course that’s true, but so far, it hasn’t hit me.