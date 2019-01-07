Advice on nurturing a new relationship during this socially distanced time.
- Food
- Review
These three restaurants can help you keep date night on your to-do list
As U-Va. prepares to open online amid pandemic, university president says: ‘If things change with the virus, we’re going to have to change’
Jim Ryan explains how the university is grappling with the “inherent uncertainty” of the coronavirus.
Cornel West: Is America ‘even capable of treating the masses of Black people with decency and dignity’?
The professor and commentator on where the aftermath of George Floyd’s death may take the country.
A filmmaker reissues what some consider the definitive bluegrass documentary, featuring the Osborne Brothers
Fans still ask director Albert Ihde why legend Bill Monroe is not in it.
Journalist John Dickerson: ‘The major problem is that we look to the president for too much’
The author of “The Hardest Job in the World” reflects on the high stakes of the office and Lincoln’s “deep reservoir of human emotion.”
- Perspective
In Portland, the spotlight on the wall of moms underscored the constant presence of the white ally — for better or worse
Robin Givhan teeters between relief that this latest outcry for racial justice has so many White allies and frustration that those White faces are necessary.
- Magazine
- Perspective
Rewriting lyrics with a revised sensibility.
PREVIOUSLY IN THE MAGAZINE
After months of spontaneous local protests, will a national civil rights march on Washington speak to the new generation of demonstrators?
Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III and others hope to re-create the power of the 1963 March on Washington — amid a pandemic.
Greg Morton bought one of five rowhouses that Douglass built as rental homes for African Americans.
A 126-word challenger for your weekend.
- Food
- Review
Count on Spice Xing, Bar Charley and Chop Shop Taco to make you smile
- The Washington Post Magazine
- Analysis
It's outta here.
- Food
- Review
Girasole in The Plains and Flamant in Annapolis make delicious destinations
- Magazine
- Perspective
I am here to gently persuade you not to make the same mistake again.
When her date showed up on-screen, she thought: “Wow.”