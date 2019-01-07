The Washington Post
How to embrace the slower pace of a pandemic relationship
Advice on nurturing a new relationship during this socially distanced time.

These three restaurants can help you keep date night on your to-do list

Chez Billy Sud, Elephant Jumps and the Wine Kitchen can help you feed your relationship

As U-Va. prepares to open online amid pandemic, university president says: ‘If things change with the virus, we’re going to have to change’

Jim Ryan explains how the university is grappling with the “inherent uncertainty” of the coronavirus.
Cornel West: Is America ‘even capable of treating the masses of Black people with decency and dignity’?

The professor and commentator on where the aftermath of George Floyd’s death may take the country.
A filmmaker reissues what some consider the definitive bluegrass documentary, featuring the Osborne Brothers

Fans still ask director Albert Ihde why legend Bill Monroe is not in it.
Journalist John Dickerson: ‘The major problem is that we look to the president for too much’

The author of “The Hardest Job in the World” reflects on the high stakes of the office and Lincoln’s “deep reservoir of human emotion.”
In Portland, the spotlight on the wall of moms underscored the constant presence of the white ally — for better or worse
Robin Givhan teeters between relief that this latest outcry for racial justice has so many White allies and frustration that those White faces are necessary.
(Alex Fine for The Washington Post)
Gene Weingarten: It’s high time we take classic rock from seamy to socially healing
Rewriting lyrics with a revised sensibility.
After months of spontaneous local protests, will a national civil rights march on Washington speak to the new generation of demonstrators?
Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III and others hope to re-create the power of the 1963 March on Washington — amid a pandemic.
A Baltimore house once owned by Frederick Douglass has become a history lesson
Greg Morton bought one of five rowhouses that Douglass built as rental homes for African Americans.
Solution to Evan Birnholz’s Aug. 16 Post Magazine crossword, “Themeless No. 14”
A 126-word challenger for your weekend.
These 3 restaurants make you feel like a neighbor, and we all need a dose of that
Count on Spice Xing, Bar Charley and Chop Shop Taco to make you smile
Solution to Evan Birnholz’s Aug. 9 Post Magazine crossword, “What Is It?”
It's outta here.
Shake up your dinner routine with a (short) road trip
Girasole in The Plains and Flamant in Annapolis make delicious destinations
Gene Weingarten: Hi, 2016 Trump voters. We have to talk.
I am here to gently persuade you not to make the same mistake again.
Date Lab: Could they find common ground 3,000 miles apart?
When her date showed up on-screen, she thought: “Wow.”
Second Glance: Gone fishing, August 23, 2020
(Steve Cohen)
